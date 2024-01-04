LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Illinois man after a child pornography investigation.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, 56-year-old Stephen T. Trapp of Streator, was arrested for two counts of child pornography.

He was transported to the LaSalle County Jail, where he will be held until his detention hearing.

The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Streator Police Department, Ottawa Police Department, LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office High Tech Crimes Bureau.