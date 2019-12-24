Man arrested on gun charges after standoff in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A man was arrested for gun charges after a brief Monday evening standoff in Bloomington.

Franklin Sandoval, 34, of Bloomington, was reportedly armed with a firearm and that he allegedly pointed a firearm at a juvenile family member during an argument. The juvenile had fled the residence after the incident.

The Bloomington Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Butchers Lane regarding an armed subject call for service at 7:52 p.m. Monday. Officers surrounded the residence and attempted to make contact with Sandoval for over an hour. They successfully reached the suspect on the phone and convinced him to come outside.

Sandoval exited without resistance and he was arrested without injury. Officers seized several firearms and ammunition as part of the arrest.

He was then arrested for unlawful use of weapons/rifle barrel less than 16 inches/shotgun barrel less than 18 inches, aggravated assault/deadly weapon, possess a firearm without valid FOID card/eligible, illegal possession of ammunition/no FOID

There were no injuries.

There is no bond information at this time. Sandoval is being held at the McLean County Jail.