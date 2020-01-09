Man arrested on meth, gun charges

Breaking News
LEROY, Ill. — The LeRoy Police Department arrested a man for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, and more on Thursday.

In total, Harold L. Dowling, of Ellsworth, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the arrest, officers seized more than 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a rifle, and nearly $10,000 in cash.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

