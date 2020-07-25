Man attempts to jump off Bob Michel Bridge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is safe after attempting to jump off the Bob Michel Bridge Saturday morning.

According to a written statement from the Peoria Fire Department, at around 1:15 a.m., a man was discovered on the catwalk near the center of the bridge. Crews on scene spent “several” hours trying to convince the man to come down.

The man was eventually convinced to climb the side of the bridge and was secured. According to the release, no injuries were reported.

