Man celebrates 100th birthday; his secret, ‘Early to bed, early to rise’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man celebrated an impressive milestone Saturday afternoon in front of family and friends.

Mike Faley of Peoria turns 100 on September 4, but celebrated the milestone Saturday in the parking lot of the Knights of Columbus hall in Peoria. Cars drove by to talk to Faley from the window of their vehicle, and family members were close by to collect birthday cards and gifts.

Faley has lived in the Peoria area since the 1940’s and worked as a clerk for Toledo Peoria and Western Railway. He has also served with the Knights of Columbus for 77 years, as well as serving in World War Two. Faley’s son, Mike Faley Jr. says his dad accomplished a lot in his life.

“For so many years he was a volunteer down at OSF and a lot of things he can be proud of that he’s done in his lifetime,” Phaley Jr. said.

Faley’s secret to longevity, be early to bed, and early to rise. And says to take each day at a time.

“Don’t get stressed out get too involved,” Phaley Sr. said.