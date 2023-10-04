EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was allegedly driving while impaired when his Kia Sorrento collided with a Woodford County Sheriff’s deputy’s squad car will find out Friday if he’ll be held pending trial.

Emmanual Lehani, 42, of Indianapolis appeared in Woodford County Circuit Court on Wednesday, one day after he allegedly collided with the deputy’s squad car in the early morning hours.

Prosecutors had sought to detain him but agreed to delay the hearing until Oct. 6. Judge Mike Stroth also set a preliminary hearing date for Oct. 10.

He faces charges of aggravated DUI, having an uninsured vehicle, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. Only the first count is a felony.

He also is charged with illegally transporting alcohol within a motor vehicle.

Deputies and Illinois State Police troopers were responding to a vehicle fire shortly after midnight Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 74 near the Goodfield exit. They were shutting down I-74 and rerouting people off the interstate when Lehani allegedly collided with a squad car that was parked at the base of the exit ramp.

No one was injured, the state police have said.