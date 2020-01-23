Man charged in Christmas homicide pleads not guilty, trial date set

Clifford Brewer of Cullon is returned to his cell after pleading not guilty to six counts of murder after making an appearance in Livingston County Court, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

PONTIAC, Ill. — Clifford Brewer, the man accused of a Christmas Day triple homicide in Cullom, pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Brewer, 53, pleaded not guilty to the six counts of first-degree murder he was charged with. He was accused of murdering 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, 51-year-old Norman Walker, and 27-year-old Christian Brewer.

Suspect Clifford Brewer listens to his attorney, Joshua Richards of Chicago, as he plead not guilty to six counts of murder while making an appearance in Livingston County Court, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson confirmed Shirley was the suspect’s wife, and Christian was his son.

Brewer’s jury trial is set to start April 20 and a pre-trial date has been set for March 25.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a homicide Christmas morning just after 2:00 a.m., at the 400 block of East Jackson St. When they arrived, they found the three victims deceased. Brewer was charged with two counts of first-degree murder per victim.