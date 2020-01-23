Man charged in Christmas homicide pleads not guilty, trial date set

PONTIAC, Ill. — Clifford Brewer, the man accused of a Christmas Day triple homicide in Cullom, pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
Brewer, 53, pleaded not guilty to the six counts of first-degree murder he was charged with. He was accused of murdering 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, 51-year-old Norman Walker, and 27-year-old Christian Brewer.
Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson confirmed Shirley was the suspect’s wife, and Christian was his son.
Brewer’s jury trial is set to start April 20 and a pre-trial date has been set for March 25.
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a homicide Christmas morning just after 2:00 a.m., at the 400 block of East Jackson St. When they arrived, they found the three victims deceased. Brewer was charged with two counts of first-degree murder per victim.