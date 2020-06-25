Man charged in connection with stabbing at Livingston County house party

FLANAGAN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Livingston County Sheriff said a Minonk man has been arrested after a fight during a house party Tuesday night.

Sheriff Tony Childress said Thursday Bernardo Johnson, 24, was arrested and taken to the Livingston County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Battery.

Childress said deputies and detectives went to a home on Monroe Street in Flanagan, and learned that there was house party with 15 to 20 people in attendance. Sometime during that party, Childress said a fight occurred, and someone was stabbed with a knife.

A victim was treated for a stab wound at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, and later released, Childress said. Johnson, meanwhile, is being held without bond in the Livingston County Jail, pending a formal court appearance.

