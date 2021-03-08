Man charged in deadly Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One man has been charged after a deadly Knox County crash Saturday, March 6.

According to the Knox County Sheriffs Department, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 34 just before 4 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a black Nissan Altama resting on its top and a red Toyota Prius on the right shoulder of the highway.

According to evidence and witness statements on the scene, the black Nissan, which was being driven by Jamal Jenkins Jr., was attempting to pass another vehicle when it collided with the red Toyota.

The driver of the red Toyota, 39-year-old Joshua Baumgardner, was pronounced dead at the scene by Knox County Coroner Mark Thomas.

There were three juveniles, ranging from age four to eight, in the black Nissan at the time of the crash. All three were transported by Life Flight to St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Jenkins was also transported to St. Francis Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Jenkins has been charged with reckless homicide, endangering the life or health of a child, aggravated reckless driving, child restraint violation, improper passing on the left, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, and having no valid driver’s license.

Jenkins is still recovering at St. Francis Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department’s Crash Investigation Team.