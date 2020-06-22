Man charged with aggravated DUI after Jefferson accident results in death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man is being charged with aggravated DUI after a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening resulted in the death of the other driver.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Katherine Ware, a 76-year-old resident of Peoria.

Police officers said Ware was traveling southwest on Jefferson St. in a truck around 10:50 p.m. Witnesses said Ware was attempting to either cross or turn onto Jefferson from Cass St. 24-year-old Khalil D. Brown, who was driving the other vehicle with a passenger, was traveling southbound on Jefferson when he collided with Ware. Her vehicle rolled multiple times and she was ejected from the truck.

The Peoria Police Department, Peoria Fire Department, and Advanced Medical Transport responded to the situation. Ware was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident at 11:30 p.m. Authorities said it was likely she died instantly. Both Brown and his passenger were transported by AMT to a local hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Peoria Police arrested Brown after he was released from the hospital following the accident. The case remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

