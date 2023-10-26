PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting earlier this week at a Downtown Peoria strip club.

Tywahnn K. Tilman, 35, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting early Monday morning at Big Al’s which is near the Downtown CityLink bus station, according to the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s office.

Officers were called to the club just after 3 a.m. on a report of a man having been shot. When they arrived, officers found the victim, a bouncer at the club, according to prosecutors.

By talking to witnesses and watching surveillance footage, they learned that Tillman had gotten into a fight with the bounder and had been kicked out of the club. He allegedly went to a car, got a gun, came back, and shot the bouncer, who had his back to him, in the head, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

The bullet passed through the bouncer and struck a second victim, prosecutors said.

Tillman fled the scene on foot.

Peoria police went to a house in the 1700 block of North Bourland Avenue but didn’t find Tillman. That house is on a street that deadends near Interstate 74 and is also about two blocks east of the AgLab.

Peoria police spokeswoman Semone Roth said people should not approach Tillman as he’s considered armed and dangerous.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case should contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521.