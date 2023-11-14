PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An October shooting at a Peoria downtown strip club led to a bouncer getting shot and a Peoria man being indicted by a grand jury.

Court records state that 35-year-old Tywahnn Tillman has been indicted with one count of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated battery, both Class X felonies.

In addition, Tillman was indicted for one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony, for the Big Al’s shooting.

An arraignment date has not been set. Judge Katherine Gorman has been assigned to the case.

Tillman had allegedly gotten into a fight with the bouncer and kicked out of the club before returning from his car with a gun and shooting the bouncer who had his back towards him.

The bullet passed through the bouncer’s head and struck a second person. Tillman then fled the scene on foot.