Man charged with DUI while in hospital, given Notice to Appear, after Glen Haven Shopping Center crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — We now know the man police say was behind the wheel during the crash into Glen Haven Shopping Center.

27-year-old Travis Charles is now charged with DUI, two counts of reckless driving, improper Turn at Intersection, failure to reduce speed, driving upon a sidewalk, operate an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 35+ mph over the limit, aggravated fleeing police/21 miles per hour over, and squealing/screeching tires.

The crash happened in the early morning hours June 24, you can see our coverage in the article below.

Police tell WMBD Charles was taken to the hospital after the crash, where he was given his charges along with a Notice to Appear. Because he was charged while in the hospital, he was not taken into custody and a mugshot was not taken.

