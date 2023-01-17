PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 20-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury of aggravated vehicular hijacking after stealing a 91-year-old man’s car while the latter was leaving OSF St. Francis Monday.

Gabriel M. Messenger was 19 at the time of the arrest in late December. He approached the victim while he was removing snow from his windshield, and after a brief struggle, Messenger got into the vehicle and sped away. The 91-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Messenger was arrested and transported to Peoria County Jail the next day.

He is currently being held on bond set at $300,000 and his arraignment date is set for Thursday, Jan. 19 at 1:15 p.m.