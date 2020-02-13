Man convicted of stealing from local non-profit gets arrested for forgery, financial exploitation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man with previous arrests for theft has been arrested for forgery and financial exploitation.

Forty-two-year-old Matthew B. Allen was arrested on Wednesday after police said he forged a document at Illinois Valley Glass on Jan. 23, where he is employed. The business reported issues involving the misuse of business money, Peoria Police Spokeswoman Amy Dotson said.

Last April, Allen was indicted by a Peoria County grand jury with two felony counts of theft. The charges said Allen was paid $10,000 by St. Louis-based HOF Construction after he created a false impression to employees he needed the money to pay his supplier for materials he ordered. he bill of indictment said Allen knew the impression he was giving was false. The alleged incident took place in the fall of 2017.

He was also convicted in Peoria County in 2015 for theft. He pleaded guilty to stealing $33,000 from the Peoria organization “Friends of Friedrichshafen” from 2009 to 2014 when he served as President of Treasurer of the organization.