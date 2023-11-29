BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Man has been critically injured after a stabbing incident near Clinton Street and Locust Street in Bloomington on Tuesday.

According to a Bloomington police news release, officers responded to the area at approximately 5:54 p.m. and located a 37-year-old man with a stab wound.

Paramedics with the Bloomington Fire Department transported the man to a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrest has been made at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jacob Law at (309) 434-2527 or Jlaw@cityblm.org.