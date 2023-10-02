PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man died Sunday night after being struck by a truck, Peoria police said in a news release on Monday.

According to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department, the collision occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Western Avenue and West Garden Street.

The call came in about a pedestrian down in the roadway after being hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they saw the man near a damaged bicycle. Paramedics soon arrived and the man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, Roth said.

During the course of the investigation, Roth said, officers learned the victim disregarded a stop sign and was struck by a truck traveling north on Western Avenue. The driver was uninjured and on scene when officers arrived.

This incident remains under investigation.

The manner and cause of death will be released by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood at a later time.