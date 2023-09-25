BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Springfield Road and Tanner Street Sunday.

According to McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder, 27-year-old Travaye D. Clayton died from inhalation injuries and thermal burns due to an automobile catching fire after striking a tree.

According to Bloomington police, emergency crews responded to the crash at 3:23 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, first responders found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Clayton was found in the front passenger seat after the flames were extinguished. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver allegedly fled the scene of the crash, and a K-9 unit was called in to help locate the driver, who was located at the base of the tree line in a wooded area.

The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash and was issued citations for:

Failure to remain at the scene of a fatal crash

Aggravated reckless driving

Improper lane usage

Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident

“We are saddened the crash resulted in a fatality,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington stated. “The BPD will continue a diligent investigation into the cause of this crash. Every user of the highway system deserves safety to be paramount and not taken lightly. Please do your part to enhance safety throughout the city of Bloomington and beyond by following the rules of the road.”

This incident remains under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department, the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Law at 309-434-2527 or Jlaw@cityblm.org.