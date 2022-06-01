EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has died after a motorcycle-vehicle crash Tuesday.

According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 22-year-old Blake J. Adams of East Peoria died due to severe blunt force head trauma.

On Monday, Adams was involved in a motorcycle-vehicle crash at approximately 9:56 p.m. near the Taco John’s on E. Washington Street. Adams was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria in critical condition.

Despite aggressive resuscitative efforts, he was pronounced brain dead on May 31, at 3:46 p.m. The toxicology is still pending.

Adams was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the East Peoria Police Department.