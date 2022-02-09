NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police have confirmed that one man is dead after an incident at Sam’s Club on 2151 Shepard Road Wednesday.

According to a press release, Normal police responded to the report of a man being crushed between his tractor-trailer and the loading dock at 5:57 a.m. When Normal police and fire arrived on the scene, they determined the man was deceased.

The Victim, 51-year-old Allen D. Liesman of Lincoln, Illinois, was pronounced deceased at 6:53 a.m. The preliminary autopsy indicates that Liesman died from traumatic compressional asphyxia due to entrapment between the semi-truck trailer and a loading dock.

The toxicology testing is pending.

Police contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) due to this incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates that this death was accidental.

The incident remains under investigation by the Normal Police Department and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.