PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that a South Peoria man died after being struck by a brick thrown at him by a teenager.

According to a Facebook update, 50-year-old Tony Collier pronounced dead at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center, having suffered blunt-force trauma injuries. Coroner Jamie Harwood said Collier had donated his organs.

On May 10, Peoria police responded to a scene near Garden and Ligonier where Collier was located unconscious and transported to St. Francis Medical Center after a 14-year-old teen threw a brick at him after a verbal argument.

The 14-year-old was later located and arrested for aggravated battery. The teen was transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Peoria Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.