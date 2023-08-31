PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after a shooting near Helen and Ann Streets on Thursday.

According to Peoria police, the incident occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Large groups of people gathered in the street. One woman was seen kicking a car in anger. Others were shouting in outrage. Still others stood outside the police crime scene tape, watching.

Several agencies on the local, state and federal level were in the area to help with the incident including the coroner’s office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The homicide, which appears to be the city’s 17th of the year, comes after a wave of gun violence which has rocked Peoria. Five people were shot late Wednesday night in South Peoria and then about 12 hours later, two more were shot about a block away.

Peoria has seen six homicides this month with four due to gun violence. A seventh occurred at a liquor store just outside the city limits. Shootings or shots fired calls have come at a nearly daily rate.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.