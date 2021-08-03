Man dead after motorcycle crash in Hudson

HUDSON Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a single motorcycle crash occurred on Ron Smith Memorial Highway in Hudson.

According to the McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder, her office pronounced the 72-year-old male driver dead at the scene at 3:41 p.m.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Hudson Police Department, Normal Fire Department, and Hudson Fire Department all responded to the crash.

The driver’s name is being withheld while next of kin are being notified. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow, Aug. 4.

The incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.