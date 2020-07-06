Man dead after Peoria car-versus-motorcycle crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Sunday night in Peoria.

According to a Peoria Police Department news release, the crash happened at 9:38 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Sterling Avenue. Officials said a driver of a car was pulling onto Sterling from a driveway as the motorcycle was northbound. As the car entered Sterling, police said, the motorcycle and the car collided.

Police said the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim had not yet been released by the Peoria County Coroner Monday morning.

An investigation into the crash is continuing, police said.

