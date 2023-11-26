PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after a deadly shooting on Peoria’s East Bluff late Saturday night.

According to Peoria Police Sgt. Amy Dotson, officers responded to two different alerts from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system that indicated four rounds were fired in the 600 block of East Frye Street shortly before 9:45 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man inside a house who had been shot, Dotson said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Peoria County Coroner’s office were at the scene and will release the manner and cause of a death at a later time.

Anyone with information on the shooting please contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.