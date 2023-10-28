PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after a shooting incident near Thrush and Knoxville Avenues on Saturday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers responded to a nine-round shot spotter alert at approximately 12:41 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located an injured man in the roadway.

The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after. The Peoria County Coroner is expected to release his identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police Detective Scott Hulse at (309) 494-8391, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.