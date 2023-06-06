STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after a shooting near Everett and Kent Streets in Streator Sunday.

According to a Streator Police Department news release, at approximately 1:20 p.m. police responded and located a 33-year-old man who was the victim of a deadly shooting.

Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

A silver/gray four-door Sedan is believed to be a vehicle of interest in this incident.

Anyone with surveillance systems in the area is encouraged to review footage for information that may aid the investigation. Anyone with information can call Streator police at (815) 844-0911

The Streator Police Department is being assisted by the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.