BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Ashley Drive and Beich Road on Monday.

According to a Bloomington police news release, officers were dispatched at approximately 10:32 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they requested for the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team and the McLean County Coroner’s Office also come to the scene.

A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington police at (309) 820-8888.