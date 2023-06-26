BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man died after a two-vehicle crash near Morrissey Drive and Woodrig Road in Bloomington Friday.

According to a Bloomington police news release, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:53 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers located a crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck.

One of the drivers was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver, 42-year-old James Shepherd from Bloomington, was transported to a Bloomington hospital, but later transported via Life Flight to a Peoria hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This incident remains under investigation by Bloomington police, McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888.