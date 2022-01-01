Man dead in Peoria after apparent hit and run early New Year’s Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after an apparent hit-and-run in Peoria County New Year’s Day.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7600 block of Pank Road for a report of a man found in the roadway.

The 40-year-old’s injuries were, “consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” according to the department’s press release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there is no suspect vehicle information, but there should be damage to the suspect vehicle.

For that reason, detectives are asking if anyone is aware of a vehicle damaged overnight to call the police immediately.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Limestone Fire Department, and AMT responded to the scene. The accident is still under investigation by Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Peoria County Coroner at a later time, pending notifications.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Detective Dave Zook at 309-657-7682 or CrimeStoppers at 309-673-9000.