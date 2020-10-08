Man diagnosed with West Nile Virus in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man in his 50s is currently hospitalized after being the first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in 2020, the Tazewell County Health Department (TCHD) announced Thursday.

“It is important to remember that no matter what season it is, there is an ongoing risk of disease from a mosquito bite,” said TCHD Environmental Health Director, Evelyn Neavear. “West Nile virus can cause serious illness in some people. It is important to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites, like wearing insect repellent and getting rid of stagnant water around your home.”

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has been feeding on an infected bid. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches and may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms.

In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.

