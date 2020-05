BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — One person is dead after it appears he was struck by a train in Bloomington Thursday morning.

Bloomington Police were called to the intersection of West Front Street and South Allin Street about 6:15 a.m. where the man was found. The 60-year-old was then pronounced dead a short time later by the McLean County Coroner.

A autopsy is set for later Thursday. The man’s name is not being released pending family notification.