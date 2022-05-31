MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An adult man has died after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash on Rt. 51 in McLean County Tuesday morning.

At about 8:45 a.m., a man driving a semi was traveling north on Rt. 51 when he hit a man driving a Red Case farm tractor. The tractor overturned into a ditch, and the man was ejected.

The tractor’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is not known at this time.

Currently, there are no charges for the semi-driver as the investigation is ongoing, according to the Illinois State Police.