PEORIA (WMBD) — A man died from injuries sustained after falling from the roof of an ambulance bay at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

Joseph Croegaert, 21, was brought to the hospital around 3 p.m. Friday by private vehicle. Instead of entering the building for treatment, he somehow gained access to the secured roof area. For unknown reasons, he fell to the ground.

Croegaert was treated for injuries; however, he was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:54 a.m. Saturday.

Autopsy and toxicology testing on Croegaert is scheduled for Monday. The cause of the fall remains under investigation.