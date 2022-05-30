PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man is dead after a single motorcycle crash Saturday.

The Peoria Police Department, Fire Department, and Advanced Medical Transport responded shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to N. Saymore Lane near the intersection with N. Laramie Street for the crash.

The man driving the motorcycle, 49-year-old Harold Walters, was taken to OSF HealthCare in critical condition, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood announced.

Walters died Sunday at 9:20 p.m. from his injuries. Harwood said he suffered severe blunt force head trauma from the collision. Harwood also said the driver was not wearing a helmet.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and toxicology is pending.