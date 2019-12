LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill.– A man died Christmas Eve after a single-vehicle crash

The Livingston County Coroner said the police were dispatched to 25418 East and 2400 North Road in Union Township Tuesday at approximately 9:00 p.m. A 51-year-old male was the sole occupant of a vehicle that veered of the road and rolled over in a field.

The man’s body was thrown from the vehicle.

The victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin are contacted.