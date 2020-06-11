Man dies in a car crash

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A 27-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being involved in a car crash.
The McLean County Coroner released the crash that occurred in 19906 East 1600 North Rd in Normal happened just before 5 p.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
His name will not be released until next of kin is notified.
