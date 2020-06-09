Man dies in fatal crash involving police vehicle

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has died after succumbing to his injuries from a crash involving a Peoria police officer.

The man, identified as 36-year-old Joe “Jason” Henigan of Peoria, was traveling eastbound on Spring St when he collided with a Peoria Police Department SUV heading south on Jefferson St at around 2:30 a.m. June 1. Henigan was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria with life-threatening injuries, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Despite aggressive treatment and continual critical care, Henigan was pronounced deceased at OSF at 5:28 p.m. Monday. Harwood said his cause of death was due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

There will be no autopsy and toxicology results are pending. The officer was also transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but there is no word on his current condition.

