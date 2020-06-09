Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Man dies in fatal crash involving police vehicle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has died after succumbing to his injuries from a crash involving a Peoria police officer.

The man, identified as 36-year-old Joe “Jason” Henigan of Peoria, was traveling eastbound on Spring St when he collided with a Peoria Police Department SUV heading south on Jefferson St at around 2:30 a.m. June 1. Henigan was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria with life-threatening injuries, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Despite aggressive treatment and continual critical care, Henigan was pronounced deceased at OSF at 5:28 p.m. Monday. Harwood said his cause of death was due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

There will be no autopsy and toxicology results are pending. The officer was also transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but there is no word on his current condition.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News