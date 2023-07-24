BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — A 64-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Jubilee Township on Sunday, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office announced early Monday.

According to Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies were called at about 4:20 p.m., to the intersection of Parks School Road and Elliott Road which is north of Jubilee College State Park and northeast of Brimfield.

The crash involved the victim’s motorcycle and a pickup truck. The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died there. The pickup truck’s driver was not injured, according to Watkins.

Firefighters with the Brimfield Fire Department responded to the scene.

Watkins said the crash is still under investigation by Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased’s identity will be released at a later time by the Peoria County Coroner’s Office pending notifications.