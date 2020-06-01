Man shot in Sterling Plaza

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was shot in Sterling Plaza Monday evening.

Peoria Police are on the scene at Sherman’s Liquor and said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police said he was found on the ground outside of Sherman’s Liquor.

Police also confirmed they have two suspects in custody.







WMBD Crews are at this scene. We will update when more information is available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected