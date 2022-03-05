SMITHFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Cass-Putman Rescue were dispatched after receiving a report of a man being entrapped in a grain auger at approximately 11:32 a.m. Friday.

According to a Cass-Putman Rescue’s Facebook post, a Lifeflight helicopter was requested to auto-launch at 11:35 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, a 60-year-old man From Cuba, Ill. was found to have non-life-threatening injuries to his lower leg/ foot. The helicopter arrived on the scene at 12:11 p.m. and the man was transported to OSF St. Francis for treatment.

Smithfield Fire Department, Fulton County EMA, Ipava Fire/Rescue, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, and OSF Lifeflight all responded to this incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.