Man escapes McLean County custody

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who escaped custody Friday.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Kelly Benge was last seen wearing a black or gray hoodie, black sweatpants, and black high top tennis shoes just north of the Law and Justice Center at 104 W. Front Street in Bloomington. Police described him as white, 6’0″ tall, 160 pounds, with a tattoo above his left eye and a scar on his right eyebrow.

Benge had handcuffs on his wrists when he escaped. If anyone sees or comes into contact with him, the Bloomington Police Department said not to approach him but to call 9-1-1.