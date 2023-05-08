PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New technology helped Peoria police officers arrest a Northwest Peoria man on Saturday accused in several crimes, including possessing a stolen handgun.

Imari J. Richard, 19, who lives in the 5100 block of North Cherrill Street, was booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a firearm under the age of 21 and home invasion. He was also wanted for not appearing in court for a traffic case.

Officers were able to use a license plate reader camera to identify Richard when he was seen at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, pulling into a business parking lot in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue. Officers were able to go inside and arrest him without incident.

During a search of his vehicle, officers located a handgun with an extended magazine. The weapon had been reported stolen.

He remains in the Peoria County Jail and could appear in court to be formally charged later Monday.