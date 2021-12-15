Man faces multiple charges including attempted murder following shooting in Peoria’s southside Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in serious condition and another is in custody following a shooting incident on Peoria’s southside Tuesday.

Police responded to the 2300 block of West Malone at about 11:30 a.m. for a shot spotter alert of one round fired. During a search of the area, police found an adult male victim in the 1300 block of S. Arago.

He was transported to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

James Harris, 29, was subsequently arrested during the investigation. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, camera footage they feel is important to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.

The incident remains under investigation.