PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 52-year-old man faces charges after being arrested Sunday after being accused of brandishing a firearm in a parking lot.

According to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department, Billy J. Moore was taken to the Peoria County Jail and booked on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery, unlawful possession of cannabis and resisting police.

According to Roth, officers were called to the 600 block of South Western Avenue on a report of a man with a gun in a public parking lot. That’s near the Family Dollar store and the intersection with Howett Street. When they arrived, Moore was still at the scene.

He allegedly resisted when officers attempted to search him and he tried to hit an officer. During the struggle, one of the officers suffered minor injuries.