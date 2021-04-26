Man facing attempted murder charge after domestic violence incident in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A weekend domestic violence case in Peoria quickly turned into an attempted murder investigation.

Peoria Police say around 11:57 A.M. on Sunday, they responded to the 2000 block of W. Forestglen Dr. on a report of a domestic violence incident. When officers got there, they found firefighters treating an unresponsive woman inside the home. 63-year-old Hakob Sahakyan made initial comments to officers identifying himself as a suspect in the incident, causing officers to take him back to police headquarters for questioning.

Peoria Police say the woman suffered a serious head injury. Paramedics rushed her to a local hospital, but she is expected to survive.

After further investigation, officers arrested Sahakyan for Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Violation of Order of Protection. They then took him to the Peoria County Jail.