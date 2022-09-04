PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second suspect has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing last weekend in Peoria.

Kendall Howard, 31, was taken into custody Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and mob action. He is being held at the Peoria County Jail.

The arrest stemmed from a stabbing Saturday, Aug. 27 in the 2100 block of North Linn Street. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for critical injuries.

Also arrested in connection to the incident was Ruben Bailey Jr., 31. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery and mob action. Bailey was also found to have active warrants resist/obstruct police, aggravated assault, no FOID, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated domestic battery/theft, battery, and a Peoria County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.