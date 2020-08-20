Man facing felony charges after allegedly filming himself coughing on people in Aldi

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man is facing felony charges after reportedly filming himself coughing on multiple customers in a local Aldi store.

In Peoria Police Department reports obtained via FOIA by WMBD, they stated on Wednesday, April 1, officers responded to a call from the Aldi located at 3326 University St. on reports of 25-year-old Kenneth Stone coughing on customers and filming himself.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Stone sitting in a chair in the lot of Khoury’s Cuisine right next door.

The report indicated another person in the area identified Stone as the person coughing and filming himself. That’s when a PPD officer allegedly put him in handcuffs and secured him in the back of a patrol car.

According to the report, officers then went inside Aldi to look at surveillance video and speak with employees. Footage showed Stone did not cough on any of the produce, so none was damaged.

Police wrote Stone a city ordinance ticket for disorderly conduct and released him from the scene.

The next day, Thursday, April 2, a Peoria police captain spoke with the state’s attorney’s office about the incident. The state’s attorney’s office recommended adding the charge of “aggravated battery” to Stone and an arrest warrant was issued for Stone.

On Friday, April 3, another victim came forward to speak to Peoria police about the incident and her conversation (which was deleted from the FOIA document) would be added to the original police reports. On Tuesday, April 7, police received security footage from Aldi regarding the incident.

Over two weeks later, on Thursday, April 23, Peoria police officers saw Stone walking near the Harrison Homes in Peoria and arrested him.

An indictment sent to WMBD stated Stone is now being charged with two counts of aggravated battery (Class 3 felony) and two counts of aggravated assault (Class A misdemeanor).

Bond was set at $2,000 and he was released Monday, April 27. He is set to appear in court for a scheduling conference in early November.

