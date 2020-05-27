Man falls off of Brimfield water tower

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A man that was working on the Brimfield water tower fell off of it Wednesday morning.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said a paint crew from Maguire Iron Inc. – Water Tower Experts was working on the tower when the 19-year-old unidentified man fell off. It was approximately a 100-foot fall.

A LifeFlight was called to the scene and the man was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Asbell said the man has “very serious injuries.” He was still breathing when he was transported to the hospital.

The man is not from the immediate area.

This story will be updated.