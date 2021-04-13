Man finds body while mushroom hunting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in the woods near Forest Hill and Molleck on Tuesday, April 13.
At approximately 1:49 p.m., a caller advised dispatch that he discovered a body while mushroom hunting in the area.
The Peoria Police Criminal Investigations Division Detectives responded and located a deceased adult male.
The Peoria County Coroner was called to the scene and the incident is currently under investigation.
Further information will be released by the coroner at the conclusion of the autopsy.
